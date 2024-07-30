Robbie Robertson to be celebrated with all-star LA concert

The musical career of The Band’s Robbie Robertson will be celebrated with an all-star concert taking place this fall.

Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson, co-produced by Robertson's longtime friend and collaborator Martin Scorsese, will take place Oct. 17 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. It will feature a lineup that includes Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Elvis Costello, Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Bruce Hornsby and Warren Haynes.

Other artists set to celebrate Robertson, who passed away Aug. 9, 2023, include Bobby Weir, Trey Anastasio, Noah Kahan, Jim James, Daniel Lanois, Mavis Staples, Don Was, Eric Church, Jamey Johnson, Lucinda Williams, Margo Price and more.

The venue holds particular significance in Robertson's career. It was 50 years ago that Bob Dylan and The Band wrapped their famed reunion tour at The Forum. The trek marked Dylan's return to the road after eight years, and his first tour with The Band since 1966. It was documented on the live album album Before the Flood.

Tickets for Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson go on sale to the general public August 2 at 10 a.m PT. More info, including a complete lineup can be found at RobbieCelebration.com.

