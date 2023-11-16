Robbie Robertson scores posthumous Hollywood Music in Media Awards win for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

The late Robbie Robertson was honored for his work on Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon at the 2023 Hollywood Music in Media Awards on Wednesday, November 15, in Los Angeles.

Robertson, who passed away in August at the age of 80, won in the Score — Feature Film category, where he was up against such films as Chevalier, Nyad, Oppenheimer, Rustin, Saltburn and The Killer.

Killers of the Flower Moon is the 11th collaboration between Robertson and Scorsese. They previously worked on such films as Gangs of New York, The Wolf of Wall Street, Raging Bull, Casino and more. Scorsese also directed the iconic concert film The Last Waltz, featuring the final concert of Robertson's group, The Band.

Also recognized at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards was the documentary Immediate Family, which won Music Documentary - Special Program. The film tells the story of 1970s session musicians Danny Kortchmar, Leland Sklar, Russ Kunkel and Waddy Wachtel. It will open in theaters for special one-night screenings on December 12, and will be available everywhere on December 15.

