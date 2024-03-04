Robbie Robertson honored with Icon Award at the Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

By Jill Lances
The late Robbie Robertson was honored with the Icon Award at the Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, which took place Saturday, March 3, at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.
Robertson, who passed away in August, was celebrated for his contribution to both music and film. 

According to BillboardMargo Price was joined by Robert Randolph and Jairus Mozee for a tribute to  Robertson, performing "Evangeline," while Rocco DeLuca and Johnny Sheppard performed "They Don't Live Long" from Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

Robertson is nominated for an Oscar this year for his score for Killers of the Flower Moon. The score is one of several projects he and Scorsese worked on together, including movies like Gangs of New YorkRaging BullCasino and The Color of Money as well as the concert documentary The Last Waltz, featuring Robbie's group The Band.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!