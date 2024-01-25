Robbie Robertson & Martin Scorsese to receive Society of Composers and Lyricists' Spirit of Collaboration Award

The late Robbie Robertson and director Martin Scorsese, his good friend and collaborator, will be honored with the Society of Composers and Lyricists' Spirit of Collaboration Award.

The award honors "a composer/director relationship which has created a prodigious body of work." In addition to the Oscar-nominated score for Killers of the Flower Moon, Robertson and Scorsese have worked on 13 projects together, including movies like Gangs of New York, Raging Bull, Casino and The Color of Money.

Robertson's Killers of the Flower Moon score has also been nominated by the SCL in the Original Score for a Studio Film category, where it will compete with the scores of Saltburn, The Boy and the Heron, Oppenheimer and American Fiction.

Also earning an SCL nod is Lenny Kravitz, whose Rustin song "Road to Freedom" has been nominated in the Outstanding Original Song for a Drama or Documentary category. It is set to compete against songs from the movies The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, American Symphony, Carmen and Jacob the Baker.

The fifth annual SCL Awards are set to take place Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California.

