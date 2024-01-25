Robbie Robertson & Martin Scorsese to receive Society of Composers and Lyricists' Spirit of Collaboration Award

KMazur/WireImage

By Jill Lances

The late Robbie Robertson and director Martin Scorsese, his good friend and collaborator, will be honored with the Society of Composers and Lyricists' Spirit of Collaboration Award.

The award honors "a composer/director relationship which has created a prodigious body of work." In addition to the Oscar-nominated score for Killers of the Flower Moon, Robertson and Scorsese have worked on 13 projects together, including movies like Gangs of New YorkRaging BullCasino and The Color of Money.

Robertson's Killers of the Flower Moon score has also been nominated by the SCL in the Original Score for a Studio Film category, where it will compete with the scores of SaltburnThe Boy and the Heron, Oppenheimer and American Fiction.

Also earning an SCL nod is Lenny Kravitz, whose Rustin song "Road to Freedom" has been nominated in the Outstanding Original Song for a Drama or Documentary category. It is set to compete against songs from the movies The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & SnakesAmerican SymphonyCarmen and Jacob the Baker.

The fifth annual SCL Awards are set to take place Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!