Robert Plant made a companion of Paul McCartney-founded Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts

Robert Plant isn't from Liverpool, but he's received a special honor from the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA). The school was founded by Paul McCartney in 1995 in the same building as the ex-Beatle's former childhood school.

Plant visited LIPA in November for a session with the students, the BBC reports, and now, the legendary Led Zeppelin frontman has been made a companion of the school. The honor is given for "outstanding achievement" and "practical contribution to students' learning."

The BBC reports that at the graduation ceremony attended by about 330 students, Plant accepted the award — presented to him by McCartney — via video. He was one of nine notable people in arts and entertainment to receive the award this year.

Plant wrapped up his Raising the Roof tour with Alison Krauss in July. Starting August 24, in Slovenia, he'll perform shows with his new group, Saving Grace, for which he provides vocals and harmonica. They toured the U.S. earlier this year.

