Robert Plant makes surprise appearance at Preservation Hall in New Orleans

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss played New Orleans Jazz Fest on Friday, but that wasn't the only Plant performance this weekend. Jambands.com reports that Plant made a surprise appearance at Preservation Hall in the French Quarter for an intimate performance in front of about 100 people.

Plant's performance was a part of the Midnight Preserve show, which usually features unknown artists. He joined Irma Thomas, known as the "Soul Queen of New Orleans," to perform the 2007 Raising Sand track "Rich Girl," and also treated the audience to the Led Zeppelin classic "Black Dog."

The second weekend of New Orleans Jazz Fest kicks off Thursday, May 4. The lineup includes SantanaDead & CompanyMumford & Sons and Melissa Etheridge. The complete lineup can be found at nojazzfest.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!