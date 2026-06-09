Robert Plant and Saving Grace announce new US tour dates

Robert Plant performs on stage during A Nashville Evening with Robert Plant and the Saving Grace Band on March 25, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Robert Plant and his band Saving Grace, with singer Suzi Dian, are hitting the road on a new U.S. tour this fall.

The Led Zeppelin frontman has announced dates for the Up The Sharp End tour, with stops in the Midwest and West Coast.

The tour, with special guest Rosie Flores, kicks off Sept. 18 in St. Louis, Missouri, and hits such cities as Colorado Springs, Colorado; Santa Fe, New Mexico; San Diego, Santa Barbara and San Francisco, California; and Minneapolis. It wraps Oct. 15 in Chicago.

A ticket presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday.

A complete list of dates can be found at RobertPlant.com.

Robert Plant and Saving Grace released their self-titled debut album in September. They launch a European tour on June 20 in Šibenik, Croatia.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.