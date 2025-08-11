Robert Plant and Saving Grace to celebrate new album with intimate London shows

The album, Saving Grace, will be released Sept. 26 and has Plant backed by drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, cellist Barney Morse Brown, and banjo and string player Matt Worley. They'll be joined by vocalist Suzi Dian.
In addition to the new London shows, Plant and Saving Grace are bringing their show to the U.S. for the very first time. Their fall tour is set to kick off Oct. 30 in Wheeling, West Virginia, and wrap Nov. 22 in Los Angeles. A complete list of dates can be found at RobertPlant.com.
