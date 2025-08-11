Robert Plant and Saving Grace to celebrate new album with intimate London shows

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant recently announced he’ll be releasing his first-ever album with his acoustic band Saving Grace, and now the artists are set to celebrate the album with some intimate shows in London.

Plant and Saving Grace have announced two concerts at the Circuit nightclub in Kingston, London, on Sept. 28 — one at 5 p.m. and one at 7 p.m.

The album, Saving Grace, will be released Sept. 26 and has Plant backed by drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, cellist Barney Morse Brown, and banjo and string player Matt Worley. They'll be joined by vocalist Suzi Dian.

Tickets for the concerts will be sold in a bundle with the album, starting Tuesday at 11 a.m. BST for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets for the earlier show will go on sale Tuesday at 1 p.m.

In addition to the new London shows, Plant and Saving Grace are bringing their show to the U.S. for the very first time. Their fall tour is set to kick off Oct. 30 in Wheeling, West Virginia, and wrap Nov. 22 in Los Angeles. A complete list of dates can be found at RobertPlant.com.

