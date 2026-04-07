Robert Plant and Saving Grace to perform on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Robert Plant performs with his band Saving Grace at Harrah's Resort Southern California on November 23, 2025 in Valley Center, California. (Photo by K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images)

Robert Plant is headed to late-night TV.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and his band Saving Grace are set to perform on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday.

Plant previously appeared on The Late Show back in November, sitting down for an interview with Colbert in which they nerded out over The Lord of the Rings and author J.R.R. Tolkien.

Robert Plant and Saving Grace with Suzi Dian are set wrap a U.S. tour on Tuesday at New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine. They then bring their tour to Argentina and Brazil starting May 10 in Buenos Aires, followed by dates in Croatia, Greece and more in June and July. A complete list of dates can be found at RobertPlant.com.

Robert Plant and Saving Grace released their self-titled debut album in September. The album, which was recorded between April 2019 and January 2025, has them covering songs by Memphis Minnie, Bob Mosley of Moby Grape, Blind Willie Johnson and more.

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