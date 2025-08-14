Robert Plant, Saving Grace preview first album together with release of 'Gospel Plough'

Robert Plant has released another track off his upcoming album with his acoustic band Saving Grace. The latest is the tune "Gospel Plough," which is now available.

According to a description on Instagram, with "Gospel Plough" the band transforms "a centuries-old spiritual number into a hypnotic mélange of vocals, steel banjo, acoustic guitar, and percussion."

Plant and Saving Grace are set to release their debut album, Saving Grace, on Sept. 26. It's an album that's six years in the making, as Plant began working with Saving Grace — drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, cellist Barney Morse Brown and vocalist Suzi Dian — in 2019.

The album, which Plant describes as “a song book of the lost and found,” was recorded between April 2019 and January 2025. It has them covering songs by Memphis Minnie, Bob Mosley of Moby Grape, Blind Willie Johnson and more.

Plant and Saving Grace are set to launch their first U.S. tour on Oct. 30 in Wheeling, West Virginia, with dates confirmed through Nov. 23 in Valley Center, California. A complete list of dates can be found at RobertPlant.com.

