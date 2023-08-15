Robert Plant announces UK tour with Saving Grace

Robert Plant is spending more time on the road with his acoustic band, Saving Grace. The Led Zeppelin frontman, who sings and plays harmonica with the group, has announced a set of U.K. dates with the group, which features Suzi Dian.

The trek, with special guest Taylor McCall, kicks off November 1 in Brighton, England, with dates confirmed through November 23 in Stoke-On-Trent, England.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, August 18, at 10 a.m.

Plant and Saving Grace are set to kick off a set of European shows starting August 24 in Portorož, Slovenia. A complete list of dates can be found at robertplant.com.

