Rocker Patti Smith pays tribute to Pope Francis

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Patti Smith has paid tribute to Pope Francis, who passed away Monday at the age of 88.

Smith shared a photo on Instagram of a dandelion growing between some cobblestones, with the caption, "This is a little flower a dandelion humble yet strong. I saw it this morning and was moved."

“Farewell dear Pope Francis," she added. "Nature and poetry and the suffering shall miss their champion.”

Pope Francis became the Catholic Church's 266th pope on March 13, 2013, and was the first ever from Latin America. He was hospitalized for over five weeks beginning in February, and was released from the hospital and returned to the Vatican on March 23. Prior to his death, he made an Easter Sunday appearance from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

