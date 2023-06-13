Rockers team up for new take on Pink Floyd’s “San Tropez”

A new album celebrating Pink Floyd's sixth studio release, Meddle, is on the way and we are now getting the first taste of it.

Yes' Rick Wakeman, Blue Öyster Cult's Joe Bouchard, ex-Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo have teamed up with Rainbow vocalist Graham Bonnet for a new take on the track "San Tropez," which is expected to appear on an album featuring revamped and reimagined takes on the 1971 Floyd album.

The album, Meddle Reimagined, will be similar to 2022's Animals Reimagined and 2021's Still Wish You Were Here, which featured such artists as Todd Rundgren, Joe Satriani, The Zombies' Rod Argent and more sharing their takes on Floyd's 1977 release, Animals, and 1975's Wish You Were Here.

"When first invited to participate on Pink Floyd's 'San Tropez,' I was flattered, yet a little nervous. I had sung on 'Dogs' (from Animals Reimagined) a year earlier and was initially concerned whether I could do justice to such an iconic song and thankfully, it turned out better than expected," Bonnet shares. "'San Tropez' would prove to be trickier for me but ultimately I was happy that I was able to honor yet another gem from the cherished and enigmatic Pink Floyd."

So far there's no word on when Meddle Reimagined will be released.

You can listen to "San Tropez" now via digital outlets.

