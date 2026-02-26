Rod Stewart booked for all-star concert celebrating 50th anniversary of King's Trust

Rod Stewart performs at the Raise the Roof fundraiser at the Royal Albert Hall, London, June 22, 2022, in aid of Prostate Cancer UK. (Suzan Moore/PA Images via Getty Images)

Rod Stewart and King Charles III are old pals, which is why this May Rod will be headlining a charity concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of Charles' best-known charities, The King's Trust.

Charles founded the charity, then known as The Prince's Trust, in 1976 to help vulnerable people aged 11 to 30, many of whom are struggling with issues like mental health problems, disability, homelessness, unemployment or legal troubles. Now known as The King's Trust, it helps these people develop essential life skills, train in various fields and access job opportunities.

On May 11, Rod and Jools Holland, his musical collaborator on his most recent album, Swing Fever, will take the stage at London's Royal Albert Hall for the 50th anniversary benefit concert. Jools says to Rod in an Instagram video, "It'll be an incredible evening, won't it?" "It will," agrees Rod. "If we're there," adds Jools. "Fifty years. Be there," commands Rod.

Also on the bill are Rod's best friend and former bandmate Ron Wood, as well as British pop stars Anne-Marie, Rita Ora and Craig David. Tickets are on sale now.

Having rock and pop stars perform to raise funds for the charity is nothing new for the trust. Starting in the '80s, the Prince's Trust concerts featured everyone from Phil Collins, Queen, Mick Jagger and Eric Clapton to Elton John, Paul McCartney, Tina Turner, George Harrison, the Bee Gees and, of course, Rod.

