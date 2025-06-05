Rod Stewart cancels second Las Vegas show as he recovers from flu

Rod Stewart has canceled another show of his Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

In a post on Instagram, Stewart apologized to fans for being unable to perform his show Thursday, noting, "My doctor ordered a bit more rest while I recover from the flu. Thanks for your love and understanding."

The latest cancellation comes after Stewart postponed his June 1 show about 3 1/2 hours before the concert was scheduled to begin. At the time he revealed that he was "not feeling well."

Stewart has shows planned at The Colosseum on Saturday and Sunday. He'll then kick off a North American tour on June 12 in Rancho Mirage, California. He's also set to headline the U.K.'s iconic Glastonbury Festival on June 29. A complete list of Rod dates can be found at RodStewart.com.

