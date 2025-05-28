Rod Stewart confirms Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood will join him at Glastonbury

Rod Stewart will be joined by an old friend for his set at the Glastonbury Festival in England in June.

During an appearance on the That Peter Crouch Podcast, Stewart confirmed that his Faces bandmate, The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood, will be performing with him.

While discussing his current relationship with Wood, Stewart noted that he talks to his former bandmate, "a lot," adding, "Just recently, 'cause we’re gonna do Glastonbury together."

Although this is not a full Faces reunion, that may be coming in the future. The duo's other bandmate Kenney Jones, recently hinted that the trio had been working together on new music, telling The Telegraph they had recorded "about 11 tracks" for a possible album.

"Not all of them are going to be right," he said. "But most of them are good."

Glastonbury Festival is happening June 25-29 at Worthy Farm. Stewart is set to headline the Pyramid stage on June 29. A complete lineup can be found at GlastonburyFestivals.co.uk.

