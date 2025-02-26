Rod Stewart, Def Leppard to headline Canada’s Festival d’Été de Québec

Rod Stewart and Def Leppard are among the artists set to headline Festival d'Été de Québec, an 11-day music festival held July 3-13 in the heart of Quebec City, Canada.

Stewart is set to open the festival on July 3, while Def Leppard is booked for July 6.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers are also on the bill, performing July 5 ahead of headliner Benson Boone.

The festival, whose name translates simply as Québec Summer Festival, is now in its 57th year. Other artists booked for 2025 include Shania Twain, Richard Marx, Extreme, Simple Plan, Pixies, Avril Lavigne, Maren Morris and Slayer.

Tickets are on sale now and compared to other festivals, it's relatively cheap: You can get one pass for the entire 11 days for $115. You can also share your pass with friends and family if you don't feel like going on any particular day.

Visit FEQ.ca for the full lineup.

