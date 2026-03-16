Rod Stewart extends Las Vegas residency with six new shows

Rod Stewart is once again headed back to Las Vegas.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced a new set of dates for his Las Vegas residency, The Encore Shows, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The new dates consist of six shows running from Aug. 18-29.

A Citi presale for tickets begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a fan club presale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Presales for Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, Live Nation and Ticketmaster begin Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets then go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Stewart launched The Encore Shows in 2025. It followed his successful previous Caesars Palace residency, Rod Stewart: The Hits, which launched in 2011 and ran for over 13 years.

In addition to Las Vegas, Stewart has several U.S. shows scheduled in 2026. His next concert is happening April 15 in Knoxville, Tennessee. A complete list of dates can be found at RodStewart.com.

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