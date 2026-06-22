Rod Stewart given oxygen as he struggled through concert

Rod Stewart performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at Intuit Dome on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for FIREAID)

After canceling several shows earlier in June due to laryngitis, Rod Stewart returned to the stage on Friday night, but didn't appear 100% healthy.

TMZ obtained video of Rod struggling through his concert in Salt Lake City, Utah. The video shows Stewart performing "Young Turks" while leaning on musical instruments and the side of the stage in order to stay upright. At the end of the song he motions toward someone behind stage, who brings out an oxygen tank for him to breathe into.

“The show must go on,” Stewart says as he returns to the stage, noting he “nearly f****** fainted." He then asks the audience if they'd mind if he sat down for the next song.

Stewart recently postponed shows in San Diego and Morrison, Colorado, after coming down with laryngitis. After the Colorado postponement a statement revealed doctors had diagnosed him with "inflammation and strain of the vocal folds."

Stewart's next show is June 27 in Lisbon, Portugal. A complete list of tour dates can be found at RodStewart.com.

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