Rod Stewart pays tribute to Ozzy Osbourne with AI-generated images of him with other dead celebrities

Rod Stewart paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne during a recent concert, and he got a little help from AI to do so.

NME reports that during his Aug. 1 concert in Alpharetta, Georgia, near Atlanta, Stewart projected images of Ozzy on screen during his performance of "Forever Young," but the Black Sabbath frontman wasn't alone in them.

Fan shot footage shows that the tribute included AI-generated images of Ozzy posing for selfies with several other dead celebrities, including Prince, Tina Turner, Freddie Mercury, Kurt Cobain, George Michael, Michael Jackson and more. They are all set against a backdrop of clouds, suggesting they are all up in heaven together.

Ozzy Osbourne died July 22 at the age of 76.

After his death was announced, Rod paid tribute to Ozzy on social media, writing, "Bye, bye Ozzy. Sleep well, my friend. I'll see you up there -- later rather than sooner."

