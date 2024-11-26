Rod Stewart to perform at UK's Glastonbury Festival

Last year, Elton John closed out his farewell tour in the U.K. with his first-ever performance at the U.K.'s prestigious Glastonbury Festival. It's just been announced that his old pal Rod Stewart will be taking the stage next year.

On Instagram, Rod wrote, "I'm absolutely thrilled to announce that I'll be playing @glastofest 2025! After all these years, I'm proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I'll see you there!"

Rod last headlined Glastonbury in 2002, alongside Coldplay. When he takes the stage there next year, he'll be 80, but that won't make him the oldest performer in the festival's history. In 2022, Paul McCartney played Glastonbury a few weeks after his 80th birthday, and in 2015, 87-year-old Burt Bacharach performed.

Specifically, Rod will be performing in what's called the "Legends" slot on the festival, which takes place "Sunday teatime," as the festival quaintly puts it. That's the afternoon of Sunday, June 29, if you're thinking of going. This past year, Shania Twain had that slot.

The festival is taking 2026 off, and organizer Emily Eavis writes on Instagram, "Bringing Sir Rod Stewart back for the Sunday afternoon slot on the Pyramid stage is everything we could wish for. What a way to bow out with the final legends slot before we take a fallow year. We cannot wait!"

