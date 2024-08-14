Rod Stewart scores his first billion-view video on YouTube

Rod Stewart has been making videos for his songs since the '70s, and was a fixture on MTV through the '80s and '90s. But his first video to hit 1 billion views isn't for any of those hit singles.

The one that rang the billion-view bell for Rod is a 2004 live performance of "I Don't Want to Talk About It," which was a big hit for him in the U.K. in 1977. He cut a new version in 1989, which was a big hit in the U.S. The 2004 video is taken from Rod's concert video One Night Only! Live At Royal Albert Hall — it's sung as a duet with Scottish singer Amy Belle.

This is good news for Rod, who's had a spate of bad news lately: He had to postpone two concerts and missed the landmark 200th show of his Las Vegas residency due to illness.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.