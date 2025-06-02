Rod Stewart reschedules Las Vegas show due to illness

Rod Stewart was forced to postpone his Sunday night show in Las Vegas, but did it only about three-and-a-half hours before the concert was scheduled to start, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Before Rod's show, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, he wrote on his Instagram Stories, "I am sorry to inform you that I'm not feeling well and my show tonight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is being rescheduled to June 10." He's still scheduled to perform June 5, 7 and 8.

Rod, 80, recently told AARP Magazine, "When I feel I might be sick enough to cancel a concert, that's when I go, 'Maybe I'm getting old.' Then a couple of days later, bang, I'm back at it again. I enjoy doing concerts more than I did back then. Maybe I've come full circle to appreciate how lucky I've been."

Starting June 12, Rod will launch a North American tour that runs through mid-August, after which he'll return to The Colosseum for more dates. But in between dates, he'll pop across the pond to appear at the U.K.'s iconic Glastonbury Festival on June 29. Rod has said that Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood, his former bandmate in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Faces, will join him for his performance.

