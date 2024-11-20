Rod Stewart clarifies why his tour is called One Last Time: 'I have no desire to retire'

Considering the fact that Rod Stewart's newly announced 2025 tour is called One Last Time, you'd be forgiven for thinking that it's the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's farewell trek. Well, it is, and it isn't.

Sir Rod writes on Instagram, "This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire. I love what I do and I do what I love."

"I'm fit, have a full head of hair and can run 100 meters in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79," he boasts.

He goes on to explain that, while he wants to continue to perform live, he's going to do it on a different scale, writing, "I'd like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next."

Swing Fever is Rod's most recent album: It's a collaboration with bandleader Jools Holland, featuring Rod singing big band and swing music. Great American Songbook is, of course, Rod's wildly successful five-volume series of albums in which he covered standards like "It Had to Be You" and "I'm in the Mood for Love."

Rod says this tour would find him playing "smaller venues and more intimacy." But then, he pivots and concludes, "But then again, I may not."

He signed the post, "The Ambiguous Sir Rod Stewart." So, is it his last tour? Your guess is as good as ours.

