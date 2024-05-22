Roger Daltrey talks record-breaking Teenage Cancer Trust concerts

Back in March, The Who’s Roger Daltrey curated his final set of Teenage Cancer Trust benefit shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall, and it was certainly a successful run.

In a new interview with Music Week, Daltrey reveals that the shows, which featured performances by The Who, Eddie Vedder, Paul Weller, Robert Plant, Noel Gallagher and more, raised over $2.5 million, the highest amount ever for the charity.

Daltrey says raising that much money in just one week is remarkable.

“It’s only when you go out there and rattle a box that you find out how hard it is to raise money for a charity!” he says. “This year’s lineup was brilliant, because it’s great to be around my old mates.”

Referring to Led Zeppelin rocker Plant, Daltrey offers, “I’ve been friends with Robert for 50 years and to have him on stage with me – two old farts having a good time – it was heaven!”

After 24 years of curating Teenage Cancer Trust shows, Daltrey retired from the position after this year’s event, although he does say if the organization can’t find someone to take his place next year he’d be willing to do it one more time.

“I just don’t want the responsibility of a five-year contract because I am aware I’m 80 years old, and [that’s around] the average lifespan,” he says. “If it was 85, maybe I’d think I could accept it! I don’t want to be responsible for not delivering for the charity.”

