Roger Daltrey celebrated by Robert Plant, Eddie Vedder & more at Teenage Cancer Trust charity concert

Ovation, a Celebration of 24 Years of Gigs for TCT featured guest appearances by Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Robert Plant with Saving Grace, Stereophonics' Kelly Jones and Paul Weller, with all the artists coming out to join Daltrey for the night's encore of The Who's "Baba O'Riley."
"I'm not going away from the Teenage Cancer Trust," Daltrey said, according to Rolling Stone. "I've completed the job I set out to do. We're going to get curators to do a year rather than doing 20 years. Talk about nerve-racking."
Teenage Cancer Trust is a nonprofit dedicated to providing specialized treatment and support for young people with cancer.
