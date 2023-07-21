Roger Waters reveals the reason he wanted to remake 'The Dark Side of the Moon'

Roger Waters has rerecorded Pink Floyd's classic album The Dark Side of the Moon for a new release, The Dark Side of the Moon Redux, dropping October 6. In a new a video posted to YouTube, Waters explains why he's revisiting the hugely successful record.

Waters shares that in celebrating the album’s 50th anniversary this year he realized it “deserves a reimagining.” He notes, “The message has stood the test of time, the concept has stood the test of time and it’s a really important thing.” He added it "seemed like a really good way to celebrate” the album’s anniversary.

Waters tells fans that his take on the record shouldn’t “supersede” or “replace” the original, but it’s there to “remember it as an adjunct to it.”

"I love the original recording, by the way, and I love what Nicky (Mason) did and what Rick (Wright) did and what Dave (Gilmour) did on the original recording," he says. "The new recording is more reflective, I think, and it's more indicative of what the concept of the record was."

Waters adds, “It is a reinterpretation and I hope that we can gain more from it than we did back in 1973 when it first came out, ‘cause it’s been part of all of our lives for 50 years, and yet we are still not yet breathing in the air.”

The Dark Side of the Moon Redux is available for preorder now. It features reworkings of all the tracks on the original album. A double LP edition of the release will include a 13-minute bonus track, "Original Composition," which was inspired by the rerecording.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.