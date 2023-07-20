Roger Waters teases his rerecording of Pink Floyd’s 'The Dark Side of the Moon'

Roger Waters appears to be teasing his remake of Pink Floyd's classic album The Dark Side of the Moon.

Waters revealed he was rerecording the 1973 album back in February, and now, he's shared a snippet of some music on Instagram alongside a video that reads "DSOTM" and "REDUX." The short song clip appears to be the buildup to the album's final song, "Eclipse."

This isn't the first time Waters has shared a tease of the rerecording. Back in March, he posted a clip of "Us and Them" on Facebook and explained his reasoning for rerecording the album.

“It's turned out really great and I'm excited for everyone to hear it,” he wrote. “It's not a replacement for the original which, obviously, is irreplaceable. But it is a way for the seventy nine year old man to look back across the intervening fifty years into the eyes of the twenty nine year old and say, to quote a poem of mine about my Father, 'We did our best, we kept his trust, our Dad would have been proud of us'."

He added, "[I]t is a way for me to honor a recording that Nick [Mason] and Rick [Wright] and Dave [Gilmour] and I have every right to be very proud of."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.