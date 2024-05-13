The Rolling Stones break out four tour debuts at Vegas Hackney Diamonds tour stop

The Rolling Stones continue to surprise fans on their ’24 Hackney Diamonds tour, this time treating the Saturday, May 11, audience at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium to four tour debuts.

According to setlist.fm, the debuts began just three songs into the set, with the tour's first performance of "Let's Spend The Night Together," followed two song later by a cover of Bob Dylan's "Like A Rolling Stone."

The other tour debuts were “You Got Me Rocking,” the fan-voted song of the night, and “You Got the Silver,” one of two songs featuring Keith Richards on vocals. The other was "Little T&A," which The Stones have been playing since the tour kicked off in April.

The rest of the set included Hackney Diamonds tracks “Angry,” “Mess It Up” and “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” along with such Stones classics as “Start Me Up,” “Get Off of My Cloud,” “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” “Sympathy for the Devil,” “Gimme Shelter” and "I Can’t Get No Satisfaction."

Next up, The Rolling Stones bring their '24 Hackney Diamonds tour to Seattle, Washington, on Wednesday, May 15. A complete list of dates can be found at rollingstones.com.

