The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen make make StubHub's Summer Tour Preview list

The ticket reselling platform StubHub is out with its annual list of the summer's most in-demand tours, with The Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen making the cut this year.
While Taylor Swift tops the list year, The Stones' Hackney Diamonds tour, which kicked off in April, lands at #3, right behind Coldplay at #2. This is The Stones' first time on the in-demand list since 2019, when they were #1.
Meanwhile, Springsteen's tour with The E Street Band, which returns to the U.S. in August, ranks at #7, after landing at #6 in 2023. Foo Fighters are also on the list this year at #8.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.