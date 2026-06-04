The Rolling Stones collaborate with FIFA for new 'Foreign Tongues' variants

The Rolling Stones have announced a new collaboration with FIFA to coincide with the upcoming World Cup tournament.

The Rolling Stones x FIFA - Foreign Tongues collab is made up of limited-edition vinyl variants of their upcoming album, Foreign Tongues.

The variants are the Host Nation Edition, featuring artwork inspired by the colors, iconography and cultural identity of host countries, the U.S., Mexico and Canada; the FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition, which celebrates the tournament with multi-colored artwork that surrounds the band’s iconic tongue and lips logo; and the Winners’ Circle Edition, which reimagines the logo inspired by the World Cup trophy and highlights past winners.

All three variants are available for preorder now.

The Rolling Stones are also one of the many artists appearing on the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Album. The album features 18 tracks, with The Stones contributing a remix of the Foreign Tongues single "In the Stars."

Foreign Tongues, The Stones' first album since 2024's Hackney Diamonds, drops July 10.

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