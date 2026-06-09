The Rolling Stones collaborate with FIFA on a World Cup-inspired merch line

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards attend The Rolling Stones Album Launch Event at The Weylin on May 05, 2026 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones have announced another FIFA collaboration in celebration of the upcoming World Cup.

After previously announcing a series of World Cup-inspired limited-edition vinyl variants of their upcoming album Foreign Tongues, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced a new World Cup-inspired merch line.

According to a post on Instagram, the official FIFA World Cup 2026 x The Rolling Stones collaboration "explores the cultures, memories, and connections that transcend borders and bring people together."

The merch line includes jerseys and T-shirts, with designs inspired by the World Cup host countries — the U.S., Mexico and Canada. There are also jerseys inspired by competing countries, various other T-shirts, hats, soccer shorts, sweatpants, sweatshirts and a quarter zip fleece.

All items are now available at the official Rolling Stones shop and at Classtrip.co.

Foreign Tongues, The Rolling Stones' 25th studio album, comes out July 10.

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