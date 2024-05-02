The Rolling Stones debut limited-edition Hackney Diamonds Crossfire Hurricane gift set

The Rolling Stones are celebrating their new Hackney Diamonds tour with a special release from their Crossfire Hurricane premium rum.

The limited-edition gift set, which costs $125, has been designed specifically for the tour, and features a black Hackney Diamonds glass container with The Stones' tongue logo and a bottle of Crossfire Hurricane rum in a keepsake box.

"This commemorative box set of Crossfire Hurricane Rum is not just a celebration of our US tour,” The Stones share, “but a toast to the incredible journey we've shared with our fans.”

The gift set will be available in select cities that correspond with shows on the Hackney Diamonds tour. Fans at the shows will also be able to purchase the package via in-stadium digital billboards, with the purchase delivered to their homes via ReserveBar.

As part of the special promotion, the Crossfire Hurricane Last Call Tour Ticket Giveaway has just launched, with the winner nabbing two tickets to the final Hackney Diamonds show in Santa Clara, California, on July 17.

The Rolling Stones launched their Hackney Diamonds tour on Sunday, April 28, in Houston. They bring it to Jazz Fest in New Orleans on Thursday, May 2. A complete list of dates can be found at rollingstones.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.