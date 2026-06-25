The Rolling Stones drop new 'Foreign Tongues' songs

The Rolling Stones are giving fans another preview of their upcoming album, Foreign Tongues.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have released two new songs from the album, including the new single "Jealous Lover," which features special guest Steve Winwood on organ.

They also premiered a new video for the track on Amazon Music, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Beef's Charles Melton.

But that's not all. The Stones have also released the song "Divine Intervention," which features Winwood on piano and organ, as well as The Cure's Robert Smith on guitar.

The Stones have now released four songs from Foreign Tongues, which drops July 10. They previously released the single "In the Stars," as well as the track "Rough and Twisted," which was originally released under the name The Cockroaches.

And to coincide with the new songs, The Stones have also debuted the first episode of their new podcast, Speaking in Tongues, hosted by Norah Jones. It is available now via digital outlets.

Foreign Tongues is available for preorder now.

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