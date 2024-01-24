The Rolling Stones land first BRIT Award nomination in over a decade

The Rolling Stones have been recognized with a 2024 BRIT Award nomination.

The legendary rockers, who last year released Hackney Diamonds, their first album of new material since 2005, have been nominated in the Alternative/Rock Act category, where they'll compete against Blur, Bring Me the Horizon, Young Fathers and Yussef Dayes.

The nomination is the fourth for The Stones and their first since 2013.

Foo Fighters have also been recognized with a nomination in the International Group category, where Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Paramore and more also received nods.

Winners in the genre categories will be selected via a public vote being held on Instagram from Thursday, February 1, at 12 p.m. until Thursday, February 15, at 6 p.m.

The BRIT Awards 2024 will take place Sunday, March 2, at The O2 arena in London.

