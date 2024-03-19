The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger is prepping to hit the road

The Rolling Stones are due to launch their Hackney Diamonds tour in April, and it looks like frontman Mick Jagger has started getting himself ready to take the stage.

Although he doesn't often play guitar during Stones shows, the rocker shared video on Instagram of him practicing guitar as his less-than-interested-looking dog hangs out in the background. He captioned the clip, "Looking forward to seeing you all when the tour starts next month!"

The Hackney Diamonds tour is The Stones' first U.S. trek since their 2021 No Filter tour. It's due to kick off April 28 in Houston, Texas, and has them headlining the New Orleans Jazz Fest on May 2. The tour is set to run through July 17 in Santa Clara, California. A complete list of dates can be found at the rollingstones.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.