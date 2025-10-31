The Rolling Stones preview 'Black and Blue' box set with ‘Fool To Cry’ video

The Rolling Stones are giving fans a preview of the upcoming super-deluxe reissue of their 1976 album Black and Blue.

The band just shared a video of a performance of "Fool to Cry" from an unreleased TV broadcast of their 1976 concert at Les Abattoirs in Paris, which is part of a Blu-ray included in the set.

According to a post on Instagram, the performance is "a rare glimpse into the Black and Blue era."

The five-LP or four-CD super-deluxe Black and Blue box set, dropping Nov. 14, includes a 2025 remix of the album by producer Steven Wilson, along with an album of outtakes and jams. It also includes a recording of a 1976 concert at Earls Court in London, which was part of a six-night residency at the venue.

The Blu-ray that comes with both versions includes the Paris concert, as well as the Wilson remix and the Earls Court concert in Dolby Atmos. The set also includes a 100-page hardcover book and replica tour poster.

The Black and Blue reissue will also be released in a variety of other formats, including a limited-edition five-LP black and blue marbled vinyl set; two-disc and one-disc formats on both vinyl and CD; and a limited-edition zoetrope vinyl.

Released in April 1976, Black and Blue was The Stones' 13th studio album and the first since guitarist Mick Taylor left the group. His eventual replacement, Ronnie Wood, is featured on three songs.

