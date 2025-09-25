The Rolling Stones release video for ‘Shame, Shame, Shame’ from 'Black and Blue' reissue

The Rolling Stones have released a video for "Shame, Shame, Shame," a cover of the Shirley & Company track that will appear on their upcoming reissue of their 1976 album Black and Blue.

The clip, directed by Dutch filmmaker Camille Boumans, features a collage of rare archival photos of The Stones, combined with hand-drawn animation.

The track is one of several outtakes and jams that will appear on the super deluxe edition of Black and Blue, dropping Nov. 14. The set also includes a 2025 remix of the album by producer Steven Wilson, and a recording of a 1976 concert at Earls Court in London, which was part of a six-night residency at the venue.

The super-deluxe edition of Black and Blue will be released as a five-LP or four-CD set. Both come with a Blu-ray that includes the Wilson remix and the Earls Court concert in Dolby Atmos, plus an unreleased TV broadcast of the band's 1976 concert at Les Abattoirs in Paris.

The Black and Blue reissue will also be released in a variety of other formats, including a limited-edition five-LP black and blue marbled vinyl set; two-disc and one-disc formats on both vinyl and CD; and a limited-edition zoetrope vinyl.

