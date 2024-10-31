The Rolling Stones set London world premiere for 'Welcome To Shepherds Bush'

The Rolling Stones recently announced the upcoming release of Welcome To Shepherds Bush, a recording of a club show they headlined on June 8, 1999. Well, they just announced they'll be celebrating the release with a world premiere in London.
The premiere is scheduled for Nov. 21 at Vue Leicester Square, giving those attending a chance to catch the concert in 4K with Dolby Atmos sound.
Welcome To Shepherds Bush captures a "secret gig" by The Stones that happened just a few days before they played two sold-out shows at Wembley Arena.
Welcome to Shepherd's Bush will be released Dec. 6 on 4K Ultra High Definition with a Dolby Atmos audio option, the first time a Stones video has been released in that format. It will also be released as a Blu-ray + two-CD set; a limited-edition two-CD package; a two-LP black vinyl package; and a two-LP set in 180-gram white vinyl.
Welcome to Shepherd's Bush is available for preorder now.
