The Rolling Stones tease 'Hackney Diamonds' collaboration with designer Paul Smith

The Rolling Stones are getting even more fashionable as they get ready to launch Hackney Diamonds, their first album of new material in 18 years.

The legendary rockers just announced they are collaborating with British fashion designer Paul Smith for a collection coinciding with the release. Details on Rolling Stones x Paul Smith are coming soon, but it will include an exclusive limited-edition Hackney Diamonds vinyl, as well as collectable T-shirts.

The Paul Smith website notes that he "couldn't be more honored to have been asked to work with the band on this incredible project."

But this isn't the only unique way The Stones are promoting their upcoming album. They previously announced a collaboration with Major League Baseball for limited-edition white vinyl versions of the album, tailored to each of the 30 MLB teams.

Hackney Diamonds, dropping October 20, is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.