The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood doesn't need drugs or alcohol for a tour high

While The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood may have been a big partier back in the day, these days, he gets his high in totally different ways.

He tells The Sun that getting to play in front of thousands of fans each night is all the high he needs now.

“The adrenalin high is stronger than any drug or alcohol,” Wood shared. “The natural high is the best one you can have, it exceeds drugs or alcohol.”

The Rolling Stones just kicked off their ’24 Hackney Diamonds tour in Houston on Sunday, April 28, and Wood says it's important for him to keep a much healthier routine while on the road.

“I like to have my green juices now and I do workouts with my trainer just light workouts and stretches to keep my circulation going, which is what you need when you’re older," the 76-year-old says.

Wood says being on tour is still "a big party," but he makes sure to enjoy some "quiet time," which apparently includes catching up on Netflix. "I'm addicted to Ripley," he notes, referring to the series based on Patricia Highsmith's book The Talented Mr. Ripley, which was turned into a movie in 1999.

In the same interview, Wood reveals that Sir Paul McCartney helped the Stones out with the tour, sharing that he came to rehearsals in Los Angeles and “gave us some really nice input.”

“Paul is so great and really supportive. Paul threw me and (my wife) Sally a going away party from L.A. He invited Neil Young as my surprise guest at the dinner,” he says, adding, “It was so lovely."

The Rolling Stones will play Jazz Fest in New Orleans on May 2. A complete list of tour dates can be found at RollingStones.com.

