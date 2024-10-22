The Rolling Stones celebrate 1999 club show with 'Welcome to Shepherd’s Bush'

The Rolling Stones will revisit their 1999 concert at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London for a new release.

Welcome to Shepherd's Bush is a recording of the band's June 8, 1999, club show. The concert was a "secret gig" by The Stones, happening just a few days before they played two sold-out shows at Wembley Arena.

The concert was witnessed by a star-studded crowd, including such big names as The Who's Pete Townshend, Lenny Kravitz, Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, Aerosmith, Jon Bon Jovi and more.

The concert featured several rarely played tunes, including the only known performance of the Voodoo Lounge track "Moon Is Up," and "Melody" from Black and Blue, which had only been performed once prior. It also featured a guest appearance by opening act Sheryl Crow on "Honky Tonk Woman."

Welcome to Shepherd's Bush will be released Dec. 6 on 4K Ultra High Definition with a Dolby Atmos audio option, the first time a Stones video has been released in that format. It will also be released as a Blu-ray + two-CD set; a limited-edition two-CD package; a two-LP black vinyl package; and a two-LP set in 180-gram white vinyl.

Welcome to Shepherd's Bush is available for preorder now.

