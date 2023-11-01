The Rolling Stones teasing fans with next project

By Jill Lances

The Rolling Stones appear to be teasing something on social media.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers posted an image of their lips logo in gold, along with the caption "crossfirehurricane.com." When you go to the site the same logo appears, along with the signatures of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, and a prompt to sign up to get "exclusive access for the latest project from The Rolling Stones."

While that really doesn't reveal much, fans are already speculating about what the band's teasing … or at least what they hope they are teasing.

“A World Tour?!?!?!?!?!?” one fan commented, while another added, “Tour dates would be nice.”

Others are suggesting the band will be revisiting their 2012 documentary, Crossfire Hurricane.

"An updated version of the original documentary?!" one guessed, while another tagged the original film's director, Brett Morgan.

The tease comes as The Stones are enjoying success with Hackney Diamonds, their first album of new songs in 18 years. The album has gone to #1 in over 18 countries and debuted at #3 in the U.S.

