The Rolling Stones reissuing 'Voodoo Lounge' for 30th anniversary

The Rolling Stones are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album Voodoo Lounge with a new reissue.

The album will reissued on red- and yellow-colored vinyl on July 12. There will also be a limited-edition Rolling Stones store exclusive 10-inch single, containing B-sides “I’m Gonna Drive,” “So Young,” “Jump On Top Of Me” and “The Storm.”

The celebration also includes a new collection of Voodoo Lounge merchandise, including hoodies and T-shirts.

Voodoo Lounge 30th anniversary reissue is available for preorder now.

Released July 11, 1994, Voodoo Lounge was The Stones' first album without longtime bassist Bill Wyman, and their first for Virgin Records. The album peaked at #2 on the U.S. charts, with "Love is Strong" and "You Got Me Rocking" among the rock hits released from the album. It went on to win the Grammy for Best Rock Album.

