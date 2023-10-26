The Rolling Stones release live “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” video featuring Lady Gaga

The Rolling Stones have shared the official video for their Hackney Diamonds track "Sweet Sounds of Heaven."

The live clip gives fans a peek at the band's surprise record release show at the intimate venue Racket in New York on Thursday, October 19, with Lady Gaga joining them for the performance.

Gaga comes out onstage about two minutes into the song, wearing a pink and black sequined jumpsuit, belting out her contribution to the tune.

Hackney Diamonds, the band's first album in 18 years, is out now. In addition to Gaga, the album version of "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" features Stevie Wonder on keyboards.

