The Rolling Stones appear to be teasing tour news

Ever since The Rolling Stones announced their new album, Hackney Diamonds, fans have been speculating that they'll be going back out on the road. Well, now it seems the band is teasing just that.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers shared a post on social media, set to the tune "Street Fighting Man." It featured a variety of images, including a drum with their lips logo on it, a maple leaf and an American flag, which may be hinting at a North American tour.

"Want to be the first to know? Enter your details here," the caption notes. The post also includes a link that takes you to a sign up page that reads, "The news you have all been waiting for…"

Fans were quick to pick up on the possible tour tease, with one writing, "Can't wait for the #HackeyDiamondsTour 2024!" Another added, "Sounds like the tour announcement is coming soon!"

The Stones' post wasn't the only reason fans think tour news is imminent. Cleveland.com reports that over the weekend, the rockers teased a stop in the city. Their tongue and lips logo flashed on the screen at Terminal Tower and Cleveland Browns Stadium, and was seen on billboards around the city, along with the words "Miss You." The logo also appeared outside Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver and Soldier Field in Chicago.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.