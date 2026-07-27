Ronnie Wood announces South American tour dates

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones perform during 'Stones Tour '24 Hackney Diamonds' at MetLife Stadium on May 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

While The Rolling Stones may not have plans to tour anytime soon, Ronnie Wood continues to expand his solo tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has just extended his 2026 Fearless tour, announcing a three-show South American tour with special guest Imelda May. The tour kicks off Nov. 1 in São Paulo, Brazil, followed by a show Nov. 6 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Nov. 10 in Santiago, Chile.

Wood kicked off a European tour in July and will next play a show in London on Aug. 21. He also has upcoming shows in Switzerland, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at RonnieWood.com.

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