Ronnie Wood debuts latest Rolling Stones-inspired artwork

The Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood is taking inspiration from his bandmates for his latest works of art.

The rocker has debuted a new collectors series, titled “Burning,” featuring three paintings that “explore the interplay between the members of The Stones.” The description notes the art captures “intense moments in performance when the band are ‘on fire.' As the viewer you take the part of the audience - feeling the heat!”

The paintings include “Play on Hands,” which explores frontman Mick Jagger’s movements onstage and how his hands are “as communicative as his vocals.” There’s also “Twang,” featuring Ronnie, Keith Richards and the late Charlie Watts, and “Weaving,” focusing on the dynamic between Ronnie and Mick.

Prints of all three paintings are on sale now individually and as a three-print set. All are numbered and hand-signed by Wood.

But Wood may soon be too busy to focus on his art, as The Rolling Stones are set to kick off their Hackney Diamonds tour on April 28 in Houston, Texas, with dates confirmed through July 17 in Santa Clara, California. A complete list of dates can be found at rollingstones.com.

