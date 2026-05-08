Ronnie Wood talks 'Foreign Tongues' on 'The Tonight Show', reveals album's Amy Winehouse cover

The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night, where he talked about The Stones' new album Foreign Tongues.

During the chat it was revealed that Wood recorded a nine-minute guitar solo for a song called "Back in Your Life," although he said it was eventually cut down to four or five minutes.

“I’ll tell you what, I was so moved that day, and disappointed and sad and I had so much feeling because Brian Wilson died that day,” Wood said, referring to the late Beach Boys legend, who died in June 2025. “And that week Sly Stone died too and I thought, oh no, it’s so sad. It came out through my guitar, the feeling you know.”

Wood added that he did the solo in one take, but noted, “I didn’t do that, the guitar played itself.”

Another tidbit about the album: Fallon mentioned that it features a cover of the Amy Winehouse track "You Know I'm No Good," which appeared on her 2006 Grammy-winning album Back to Black.

Foreign Tongues, The Stones' first album since 2023's Hackney Diamonds, will be released July 10. It is available for preorder now.



Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.