Roy Orbison biopic in the works

A new movie about the late Roy Orbison is in the works.

Variety reports that Orbison's family has teamed with Compelling Pictures for a biopic and a documentary on the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, best known for such hits as "Oh, Pretty Woman" and "Crying."

According to the trade, the feature film is being described as "a romance more than a traditional biopic," telling the story of Orbison's relationship with his wife and manager, Barbara, who helped guide his comeback in the '80s.

The film, with the working title You Got It, after Orbison's posthumous 1989 hit single, will be produced by Denis O'Sullivan, who produced the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, and Jeff Kalligheri, who produced the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

“The Orbisons are elated to find the perfect partners in Compelling Pictures for the Roy Orbison biopic,” Orbison’s sons said in a statement. “Denis and Jeff’s vision for this journey through Roy’s life is incredible.”

Orbison passed away in December 1988 at the age of 52. In addition to his solo career, he had several hits as a member of the Traveling Wilburys, which also featured George Harrison, Tom Petty and ELO's Jeff Lynne.

Orbison’s many accolades include being a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and Musicians Hall of Fame. He won five Grammy Awards and was honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

